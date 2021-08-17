FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Update

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the first quarter worth $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in FedNat during the second quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in FedNat during the second quarter worth $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedNat during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in FedNat during the first quarter worth $127,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

FNHC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. FedNat has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.88.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. On average, research analysts expect that FedNat will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

