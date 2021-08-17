FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.23. The stock had a trading volume of 38,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $204.18 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.