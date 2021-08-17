FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.4% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $1,911,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 55,187 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.22. The company had a trading volume of 179,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,464. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.51. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $204.18 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.