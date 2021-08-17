Fear NFTs (FEAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00056648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00136159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00158200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.39 or 1.00222299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.91 or 0.00922051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.23 or 0.06892774 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.