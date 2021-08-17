Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-$1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.44 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.290-$1.360 EPS.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.03. 941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,116. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.21.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

