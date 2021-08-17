Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.53 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.29-$1.36 EPS.

Shares of FN traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,116. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.21. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.