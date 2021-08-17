F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. F-star Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.78.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.