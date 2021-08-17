Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 57,586 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $77,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 543,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114,111 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 50,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 172.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,830 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $55.40. 760,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,089,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

