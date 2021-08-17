Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

EXPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.79. 110,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,045. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.06. Exponent has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $116.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,614. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Exponent by 264.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 4.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Exponent by 714.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Exponent by 8.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after buying an additional 19,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

