Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Down 62.3% in July

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the July 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

EXPGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

EXPGF opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47. Experian has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

