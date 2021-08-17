Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,509 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,600 shares of company stock worth $19,610,167. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

