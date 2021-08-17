Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 657 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after buying an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,662,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,765. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $132.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $175.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

