Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $1,217,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 31.6% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 235,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 56,502 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 248,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 16.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,438,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,059,293. The stock has a market cap of $345.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

