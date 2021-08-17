Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,247,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA remained flat at $$49.14 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

