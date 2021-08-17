EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.560-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$579 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.56 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.96. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

