Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 815 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $589.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

