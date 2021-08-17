Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,900 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

