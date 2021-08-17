Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Shares of BIP opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

