Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys Shares of 741 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,438,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 169.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insulet stock opened at $292.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.63. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $197.08 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -636.76 and a beta of 0.65.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

