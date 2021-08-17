EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Down 7.5%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 18.30 and last traded at 18.30. 3,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 478,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

