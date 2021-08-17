Ethverse Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last Week (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Ethverse has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Ethverse has a total market cap of $395,561.69 and approximately $56,216.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00340677 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001442 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.83 or 0.00989154 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

ETHV is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,148,438 coins and its circulating supply is 8,058,265 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

