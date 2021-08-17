Etherparty (FUEL) Price Reaches $0.0008

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $790,356.68 and $80,761.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.55 or 0.00919642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00049484 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

