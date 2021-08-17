Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) & Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Financial Analysis

Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ethema Health and Rennova Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ethema Health and Rennova Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethema Health $340,000.00 19.86 $3.09 million N/A N/A Rennova Health $7.20 million 26.94 -$18.34 million N/A N/A

Ethema Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rennova Health.

Risk and Volatility

Ethema Health has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rennova Health has a beta of -1.61, suggesting that its share price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ethema Health and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethema Health 3,195.38% -54.99% 312.14% Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51%

Summary

Ethema Health beats Rennova Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

