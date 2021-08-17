Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter.

SGOL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 603,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,139. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

