Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,068 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

IEMG stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,787,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,813,165. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26.

