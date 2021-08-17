Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,727 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.38% of Sabine Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBR. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 603.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 137,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 77,591 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 16,760.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,170. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $554.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.56% and a return on equity of 655.41%. The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.