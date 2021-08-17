Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New $264,000 Investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.10. 278,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

