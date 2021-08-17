Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 12,803 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 10.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in Enbridge by 4.3% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,796,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,183. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 70.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

