EOS Price Tops $5.47 (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. EOS has a market cap of $5.23 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $5.47 or 0.00011827 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,032,200,472 coins and its circulating supply is 956,116,727 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

