Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Receives €11.48 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.48 ($13.50).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ENI traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €10.37 ($12.20). 29,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €10.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €10.81 ($12.72).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

