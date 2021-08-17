Energo (TSL) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Energo has a market cap of $274,773.71 and approximately $5,056.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Energo has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00061288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.00918822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00049091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00163032 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.