Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. 1,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,182. Energizer has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 309.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

