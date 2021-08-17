Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $759.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

