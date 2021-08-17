Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EDR stock opened at 23.09 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 26.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.38.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at 735,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Endeavor Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

