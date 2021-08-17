Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

