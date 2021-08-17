Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 9,680 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $403,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,053,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,036 shares of company stock worth $33,659,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $200.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $211.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.62 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.13.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

