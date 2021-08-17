Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases Shares of 628 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $2,443,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.63.

CRWD opened at $233.56 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.75 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.99 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

