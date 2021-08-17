Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases Shares of 186,788 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 186,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DV. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $7,148,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $27,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

NYSE DV opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

