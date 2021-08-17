Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires New Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial stock opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.39. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

