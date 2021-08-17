Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Up 32.2% in July

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,746,300 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 2,076,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 610.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. Emera has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

