Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Down to $14.72

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.72, but opened at $14.14. Embraer shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 31,680 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.52. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Embraer by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Embraer by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

