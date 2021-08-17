Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%.

Elys Game Technology stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,285. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 5.10. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELYS shares. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elys Game Technology stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Elys Game Technology were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

