Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Issues Earnings Results

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%.

Shares of ELYS stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. 3,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,285. The company has a market cap of $88.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

ELYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elys Game Technology stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Elys Game Technology were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

