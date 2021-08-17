Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,679. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65.

ELOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

