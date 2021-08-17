Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems accounts for 1.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Elbit Systems worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Elbit Systems stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.35. 1,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,857. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.82. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.