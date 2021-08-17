Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after buying an additional 1,078,211 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 108,721 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,741,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

