Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Up 34.9% in July

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the July 15th total of 202,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 9,320.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 58.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,637. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.10.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.