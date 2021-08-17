Eight Capital Lowers Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target to C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.31.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.98.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,932,345.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

