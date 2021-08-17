East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,513 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $37,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EWBC stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,830. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

