Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $144.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,414,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,025. The firm has a market cap of $354.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.90.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,411 shares of company stock valued at $70,053,725. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.